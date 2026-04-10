Showing no mercy: Blazers outclass Cardinals, end 9-year NCAA men’s title drought

By MARK REY MONTEJO

College of Saint Benilde drew strength from past setbacks to snap its nine-year title drought with a rousing 25-23, 25-18, 25-21 Game 3 victory over Mapua to capture the NCAA Season 101 men’s volleyball finals at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Friday, April 10.

The Blazing Spikers got off to a slow start but recovered just in time with Raymart Betco and Rocky Motol orchestrating an 11-4 assault while exploiting the Cardinals’ costly errors to turn a 14-19 deficit to an opening set win.

From there, Benilde took over in the next two frames despite persistent attempts from Mapua en route to its second title since winning its first crown way back in 2017.

The championship was also sweeter for longtime mentor Arnold Laniog, who was also the team’s tactician in their first title.

“Salamat sa Benilde sa community na sumupport samin dito… especially sa grupo na ‘to. Di niyo alam na matagal ako sa Benilde naisipan ko magpahinga muna,” said Laniog, who was later adjudged Coach of the Year. “But my heart says mag-stay ako, the only reason nag mag-stay.”

Reymark Betco capped his season-long brilliance for the Blazing Spikers with 17 points to clinch the Finals MVP plum, while Rocky Motol and Mike Balbacal chipped in 15 and nine points, respectively.

“Di ko ini-expect na makuha ‘tong award, ‘di ko to ini-expect pero thankful ako kay kuya Chris ‘yong setter namin, akala ko siya talaga,” said Betco, who erupted in Game 2 with 33 points to keep Benilde alive.

“Salamat sa teammates ko kasi pinapalakas nila loob ko kapag napanghihinaan ako o nagkakaerror sa court Sa loob ng court, ‘di ko iniisip ‘yong puntos, mas iniisip ko manalo,” he aded.

Dex Graniada and skipper John Austero added seven points apiece, while Chris Villanueva registered 30 excellent sets with one to lead the Blazing Spikers’ play.

Patrick Reyes and Arjay Ramos scored 11 points apiece, while Barbie San Andres was limited to 10 in a losing cause for Mapua, which title draught extended to 24 years.