Marcos flies to Russia for first meeting with Putin

By Argyll Geducos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. departed for Kazan, Russia, late Tuesday night, June 16, for his first official meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit coincides with the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit, but the highlight of Marcos’ trip is his bilateral engagement with Putin.

Marcos and his delegation left at around 11:55 p.m. for the two-day visit, which also marks his first time on Russian soil as President.

He noted the historic significance of the trip, recalling that nearly 50 years ago his father, President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., visited the Soviet Union in 1976 to establish diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Russia.

On the sidelines of the summit, Marcos is scheduled to sit down with Putin to discuss concrete areas of cooperation, particularly energy and food security.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the meeting may also cover tourism, education, culture, science and technology, and regional issues affecting global energy and food supplies.

The DFA said discussions on energy could include oil, natural gas, nuclear energy, and civilian applications of nuclear technology.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its impact on global supply chains is also expected to figure prominently in the talks.

Marcos emphasized that beyond commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations, his meeting with Putin aims to strengthen bilateral ties and open new avenues of cooperation.

“We travel to Kazan with purpose, and we return with renewed commitment to our partnership,” he said.