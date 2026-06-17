Angeli Khang breaks silence on rumors: ‘It’s not worth my time’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Sexy actress Angeli Khang, dubbed the “queen” of adult platform VMX, is back after a long hiatus.

She faced the media on Tuesday, June 16, during a press conference.

She arrived late.

The media call was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Angeli showed up at around 3:45 p.m.

Not that the delay seemed to matter much once she entered the room.

What followed, however, was a noticeably restrained version of Angeli. She fidgeted, paused between answers, and spoke with a caution that wasn’t always part of her earlier press interactions.

“Feel ko po bago ako uli,” she admitted.

During her months-long absence, online speculation filled the gap. Rumors about a pregnancy. Alleged ties to a politician. Even unrelated chatter linking her to the Bea Alonzo–Dominic Roque breakup.

None of it was confirmed, but all of it traveled fast.

Asked about the issues, Angeli did not elaborate.

“Sa mga issue po, parang wala, kasi it’s not worth my time,” she said.

She moved on just as quickly, choosing instead to describe her time away with a word that kept resurfacing: calm.

“I think that I’m in my most calm self.”

She said the break was spent with family and close friends, stepping away from years of continuous work since entering showbiz at 18.

On June 24, Angeli returns to the stage in “All In: An Angeli Khang Exclusive” at Viva Café, alongside VMX stars Sahara Bernales, Sandra Dela Cruz, Raya Llorin, and Yasmin Alba.

The show is a modern burlesque-inspired stage production that leans on live singing, stylized sexy dance numbers, and crowd banter.

“I hope people watch it because I will give my all in this performance.”

Angeli appears more intent on keeping the focus on her comeback performance while leaving speculation where it has been for months, online, unresolved, and still circulating.

And that, for now, seems to be enough.