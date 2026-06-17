Viral jeepney driver summoned for evading checkpoint

By Richielyn Canlas

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Tuesday, June 16, issued a Show Cause Order to the driver and owner of a jeepney caught in a viral video evading a checkpoint in Marikina City, citing risks to passengers, motorists, and pedestrians.

According to the LTO, the jeepney driver was apprehended after allegedly failing to stop when flagged down by enforcers and continuing to drive despite having passengers on board.

“This put not only the passengers at risk but also other motorists and pedestrians in the area. The vehicle was eventually intercepted by enforcers and subjected to inspection,” the LTO said.

Following the inspection and verification, a Temporary Operator’s Permit (TOP) was immediately issued to the driver due to multiple violations discovered.

Authorities reported that the driver could not present a valid driver’s license and failed to produce the Official Receipt (OR) and Certificate of Registration (CR) of the vehicle.

They also noted that the jeepney had defective brake lights and a non-functioning handbrake.

The LTO stressed that these issues pose serious road safety hazards. The vehicle has since been impounded at the LTO Central Office for proper disposition.

The Show Cause Order requires both the driver and the registered owner to appear before the Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) at the LTO Central Office and submit their explanation regarding the incident.

The agency added that the registered owner may also be held liable for employing a reckless driver and for breach of franchise in connection with the case.

“Patuloy nating paiigtingin ang pagpapatupad ng batas laban sa mga lumalabag sa mga regulasyon sa lansangan,” LTO Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao said.

“Inaasahan natin na ang mga driver ng pampasaherong sasakyan ay magiging responsable at susunod sa mga umiiral na alituntunin para sa kapakanan ng kanilang mga pasahero at ng publiko,” he added.

The LTO reaffirmed its commitment to strictly enforcing traffic laws and emphasized the importance of proper performance among its enforcers to ensure road safety.