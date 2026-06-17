Tab Baldwin to appear before NBI in Ateneo players’ death probe

By Mark Rey Montejo

Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin is set to appear before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday, June 19, in connection with the ongoing probe into the deaths of Ateneo Blue Eagles players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag confirmed Wednesday, June 17, that Baldwin’s lawyer had informed authorities of his attendance after the coach initially failed to respond to an earlier subpoena issued to him and the entire team.

Matibag emphasized that the bureau is working closely with Ateneo de Manila University to ensure full cooperation in the investigation.

He noted that several players, including Kieffer Alas and Sam Reyes, along with their parents and counselors, have already appeared before the agency.

The director assured that investigators are handling the student-athletes with care, recognizing the trauma they experienced following the incident.

He declined to comment on possible foul play, stressing that the probe must be completed before any conclusions are made.

Matibag also said the investigation will not be concluded this week, as more individuals are scheduled to appear before the NBI leading up to Baldwin’s attendance on Friday.