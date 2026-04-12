MPC: No cover-up on Marcos’ health!

The Malacañang Press Corps (MPC) on Sunday, April 12, blasted social media content creators for spreading “baseless and misleading” claims that journalists were being paid to conceal the true health condition of President Marcos.

The group said such narratives were malicious attempts to discredit the press and misinform the public.

In a statement, the MPC stressed it “firmly rejects” accusations that it has compromised its independence or integrity in reporting on the President. It emphasized that members have consistently raised questions about the Chief Executive’s health during press briefings.

“Malinaw sa mga nakaraang ulat at mga video ng press briefing kung paanong inusisa ng aming mga kasapi ang mga opisyal ng pamahalaan,” the group said.

The MPC underscored that its reports are based on verified information from official sources and firsthand observation. “Amin ding bineberipika ang anumang impormasyon bago namin ibahagi sa publiko,” it added.

Malicious attacks

The press corps condemned what it described as “blatant attempts” to destroy the credibility of journalists and warned that such narratives are being pushed to advance certain interests.

“Kinokondena rin namin ang garapal na mga pagtatangkang sirain ang kredibilidad ng mga mamamahayag,” the group said. (Argyll Geducos)