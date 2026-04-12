Kathlyn Bugna eyes more glory  at Verde Aces netfest

Kathlyn Bugna returns to the court refreshed and more determined than ever as she headlines the girls’ division of the Verde Aces Juniors Age Group Tennis Championships in Bacolod City.

Coming off a brief rest, the 15-year-old standout from Batang Onay Tennis Club in La Carlota is widely considered the player to beat in both the 16- and 18-and-under categories of the Philta-sanctioned Group 2 tournament, which got underway over the weekend at the Verde Aces and NOTA courts.

Bugna’s confidence is riding high after a three-title sweep at the Gov. Edwin Jubahib juniors tournament in Davao del Norte last month. She also dominated this same event last year with twin victories, further solidifying her reputation as one of the brightest young stars in the circuit.

But this year’s field promises a sterner test.

In the 16-and-U division, Bugna faces a deep roster of challengers, including Besper Zapatos, Isobel Alipo-on, Andrica Javellana, Mikaela Chavez, Janine Chua, Keona Arguelles, Arissa Macapendeg and sibling Kathyrine Bugna – all eager to derail her title bid.

The competition toughens up in the premier 18-and-U class, where Tori Deocampo leads the contenders, alongside Zapatos, Saze Nillama and Alipo-on, in the five-day tournament, part of the nationwide talent-search backed by Palawan Pawnshop through president and CEO Bobby Castro.

On the boys’ side, Matthew Morris seeks to sustain his top form following a two-title sweep in his hometown of Dumaguete City. However, he braces for a tougher challenge from a formidable cast that includes Andrian Rodriguez, Rizzjun Labindao, Raza To-Ong, Ciaran Alipo-on, Kent Largavista, Tyronne Caro and Rafa Callao in the 16-and-U division.

Rodriguez tops the seeding in the boys’ 18-and-U class, with Labindao at No. 2, while Morris enters as one of the unranked players along with Jhon Pasco, Callao, Jake Jarqueo, Kirk Quanico and Seth Masicampo.

Meanwhile, Kathyrine Bugna looks to carve out her own path to success as she campaigns in the 14-and-U division, where she joins top seed Theriz Zapatos and No. 2 Kate Chavez in a highly competitive field.

Caro, Francisco De Juan III, To-Ong and Ciaran Alipo-on headline the boys’ 14-and-U category, while Chavez emerges as a strong favorite in the girls’ 12-and-U division, facing challenges from Macapendeg, Allejah Samson and Jamae Torres.

In the boys’ youngest division, Joshua Ausan, Keiffler Dupa-An, Michael Medenilla and Rhys Flores aim to make their mark and inject fresh energy into the tournament.

The Bacolod leg serves as the second stop of the four-stage Visayan swing of the circuit, supported by Dunlop, ICON Golf & Sports and the Palawan Group of Companies. The tour continues in Roxas City from April 18 to 22, followed by the Bagong Pilipinas leg from April 23 to 28 – both to be held at the Villareal Stadium.