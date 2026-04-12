South Cotabato’s Brittany Tamayo, Saban join hunt as JPGT Alta Vista unfolds

CEBU CTY – South Cotabato’s Brittany Tamayo and Jared Saban return to the Junior Philippine Golf Tour brimming with confidence as they lead the title chase in the 11-14 division of the ICTSI Alta Vista Junior PGT Championship, which begins Monday (April 13) at Alta Vista Golf and Country Club here.

Both reigning as dominant winners in last year’s series, Tamayo and Saban loom as immediate threats despite skipping the Mactan leg due to prior commitments. Their proven winning form, combined with experience honed in high-level competition, makes them players to watch as they launch their campaigns in the Visayas-Mindanao swing.

But their return comes with a stern test apart from Alta Vista’s tight fairways, hazard-laden holes and small greens.

Tamayo, in particular, faces a stacked field in the girls’ 11-14 division. Mactan leg champion Marqaela Dy is determined to extend her winning run, while a deep roster that includes Zuri Bagaloyos, Margaux Espina, Anezka Golez, Aria Montelibano, Andrea Borromeo and Veneece Dumalaog is equally eager to challenge the returning standout.

Eliana Mendoza also seeks a stronger showing after placing eighth in her debut in the higher age category, following a dominant stint in the 7-10 division last season.

In the boys’ side, Saban braces for a fierce battle against a talented cast bannered by Miko Woo, Tobias Tiongko, Laurence Saban and Daven Dy, along with rising contenders Shaqeeq Tanog, Kvan Alburo and James Rolida.

Over in Luzon, the second leg of the JPGT series unfolds Tuesday (April 14) at the Summit Point Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas, drawing another strong field eager to gain early ground in the season-long race.

At stake in the JPGT regional series, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., are crucial ranking points, with each leg forming part of a six-stage circuit. The top four players in each division will earn spots on the North and South teams for the Elite Grand Finals set on Sept. 15-18, where the North squad will defend its title.

Meanwhile, action in the younger divisions remains just as intense.

Akeisha Yocte and Ethan Lago aim for back-to-back victories in the 7-10 category, with Yocte facing familiar challengers Avery Go and Zoey Mascariñas. Ana Marie Aguilar, Cassandra Yu, and Jayenne Mesina further deepen the girls’ field.

Lago, for his part, renews his budding rivalry with fellow Davaoeño Lucas Revilleza, while Darren Ong, Tiger Mangana, Alvaro Cañizares, Wendell Go, Thomas Ngo, Ashton Araw-Araw and David Hing all set their sights on podium finishes.

In the premier division, Tashanah Balangauan looks to sustain her dominant form following a runaway win in Mactan, though she expects tougher resistance from Dominique Gotiong, Lois Lane Go and Amelia Valderrama.

The boys’ premier title race, however, appears wide open with Mactan winner Alexis Nailga skipping the leg, leaving contenders Roman Tiongko, Sebastian Sajuela, David Gothong, Miguel Astor, Terrence Sy, Marq Dy and Alfonso Rivera in a tight battle for top honors.