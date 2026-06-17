165 OFWs repatriated from Kuwait amid unrest

By Ariel Fernandez

A total of 165 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Kuwait arrived safely at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Tuesday, June 16, at around 11 a.m., after being repatriated due to escalating unrest in the Middle East.

The workers were flown from Kuwait to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, before returning to Manila, as part of coordinated measures to protect them from the growing regional conflict.

Their return was carried out under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who has prioritized the safety and welfare of OFWs amid the volatile situation.

Since February, nearly 11,000 OFWs and their families have been repatriated, with 6,060 flown home through flights funded by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Emergency Repatriation Fund.

The effort has been a whole-of-government undertaking involving the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), OWWA, Philippine embassies, Migrant Workers Offices, and partner agencies.

OWWA Administrator Atty. Patricia Yvonne “PY” Caunan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding Filipino workers abroad, saying: “We remain hopeful for a peaceful, just, and lasting peace for the benefit of all, especially our OFWs who work hard and sacrifice for their families every day.”