‘Bagong Noypi’: Senate okays Boatwright naturalization

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The naturalization bid of Bennie Boatwright was approved on third and final reading during the Senate special session on Wednesday, June 17, putting him on track to join the Gilas Pilipinas in time for its Asian Games title defense.

The Senate voted 13-0 to give green light to the House Bill No. 6639 and Senate Bill No. 1595 allowing Boatwright to move a step closer to becoming a naturalized Filipino and represent the Gilas Pilipinas not only in the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan but also in FIBA-sanctioned tournaments.

The approval came after weeks of delay after being caught in the middle of the Senate impasse between the blocs led by Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Alan Peter Cayetano.

Boatwright was actually in the Senate in the last three days of session for the third and final reading but had to be stalled due to the lack of quorum following the absences of the senators under Cayetano’s bloc.

“Just to put on record, they were here three days straight, before we ended the session,” said Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri.

The bills will now be forwarded to the Office of the President for signing. It will also be enacted into a law even without a signature once 30 days have lapsed since the receipt of the bill.

The Asian Games, where Gilas is the defending champion in the men’s 5-on-5 basketball tournament, will be running from September 19 to October 4.

According to initial reports, the Asian Games organizing committee is only requiring passports for player eligibility, opening up the possibility of pairing up Boatwright with current naturalized player Justin Brownlee.

Also approved in the Senate special session is the naturalization bill of Fil-American wrestler Matthew Ramos.