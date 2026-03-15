NU, UST netters arrange playoff for last semis bonus

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE, Bulacan — Defending champion National University and University of Santo Tomas forced a playoff for the last twice-to-beat bonus after recording victories over La Salle and University of the East, respectively, in the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Men’s Tennis Tournament on Sunday, March 15, at the Colegio San Agustin-Bulacan Tennis Court here.

The Bulldogs notched their second straight win with a 5-0 sweep of the Green Tennisters, while the Male Tennisters bounced back from Saturday’s loss with a 4-1 triumph over the Red Warriors. Both squads improved to 9-3, sharing second place.

Meanwhile, Final Four-bound University of the Philippines extended its winning streak to seven with a 5-0 rout of Adamson University, improving to 11-1 and securing the top spot in the tournament, also supported by Wilson Philippines.

NU clinched the tie through Isaac Lim, who outplayed Yassan Al-Anazi in first singles, 6-3, 6-3.

The Bulldogs built an early cushion as Alexis Acabo swept past JT Bernardo, 6-0, 6-3, in third singles. Andrei Padao followed with an emphatic 6-1, 6-0 victory over EJ Geluz in second singles.

Bulldogs Jules Lazaro and Angil Balaoing opened doubles play with a hard-fought 6-3, 5-7, 11-9 win over Fernando Po and Marcus Guinoo. Christian Padilla and Miguel Vicencio later completed the sweep, besting Rupert Tortal and Daniel Estanislao, 7-6(7), 6-3, in second doubles.

The Green Tennisters fell to 4-8, ending their season in fifth place.

In the UST-UE matchup, Evan Bacalso rallied to clinch the tie for the Male Tennisters in second singles, turning a 4-6 deficit into a 7-5 (ret.) win over Marc Suson.

UST surged ahead as Christopher Sonsona dismantled Allyson Cabanilla, 6-2, 6-1, in first singles. Momentum stayed with the Male Tennisters when Nash Agustines and Richard Bautista overran Mark Dave Palanas and Kian Sanchez, 6-3, 6-4, in first doubles.

The Red Warriors fought back to stay alive, with JB Aguilar grinding out a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win against Ericjay Tangub in third singles.