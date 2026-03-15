Abra gains outright semis berth, sweeps MPBL Preseason group elims

Abra Solid North trounced Gensan, 81-67, on Saturday, giving Mindoro free passage to the playoffs of the 2026 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational at the One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province.

The Abra Weavers notched their eighth straight win in sweeping Group A and earning an outright semifinal seat in the two-group, 18-team event preceding the MPBL Eighth Season.

Gensan, Mindoro and Binan wound up tied with a 5-3 record, but the Tamaraws advanced with the best tiebreaker.

The Group B qualifiers are Quezon Province (7-1), San Juan (7-1) and Caloocan (6-2).

Dave Ildefonso again led Abra with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, followed by Raven Gonzales with 16 points and 9 rebounds, Tucker Molina with 13 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, and Encho Serrano with 13 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks.

The Gensan Warriors drew 18 points and 6 assists from Hesed Gabo, 11 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals from Kyle Tolentino, and 11 points plus 4 rebounds from Anton Eusebio.

Other no-bearing games saw Zamboanga SiKat beat Pasay, 73-67, and Bataan dump Bacolod Masskara, 129-82.

The Bataan Risers banked on Yves Sazon’s 46-point, 10-rebound effort to finish with a 2-6 slate and pull down their victims to 1-7.