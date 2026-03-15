Akari’s Lacsina proves she belongs to ‘Ivy league’

Ivy Lacsina has been a steady cog in Akari’s complete turnaround from a 0-3 start.

The towering winger powered the Tina Salak-coached squad to a 25-21, 26-24, 17-25, 25-21, morale-boosting victory over Creamline as the Chargers stretched their winning streak to four in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference on Thursday at the Playtime FilOil Centre in San Juan.

She dropped 20 points off 18 attacks, one block, and an ace to help Akari snap Creamline’s five-game winning run and boost its chances of a Top 4 finish in the preliminary round — a favorable scenario that would grant them a spot in the Qualifying Round.

For her pivotal role in the Chargers’ surge, Lacsina was unanimously chosen as the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week presented by Pilipinas Live for the period of March 10 to 14.

Crediting her coaches’ guidance, the San Fernando, Pampanga native kept her emotions in check to steer Akari to only its second franchise win over the 10-time league champions.

“Siguro sa akin po, with the guidance na rin po ng mga coaches. Kasi sila talaga ‘yung nagsasabi na, ‘Oh, kalma,’ parang [kapag] medyo mataas na ‘yung emotion namin, sila talaga ‘yung nagma-manage no’n,” said the 26-year-old star spiker.

Despite the wins, Lacsina is keeping herself grounded, saving space for new lessons as she sets her sights on bigger goals this conference.

“Siyempre, every day naman, kahit na nananalo ako, lagi ko pong sinasabi, kahit sa ibang interviews ko na, every day, lagi dapat may space sa akin para sa bagong learning. So, hindi ‘yun nawawala sa akin, kasi may gusto pa akong ma-achieve,” said Lacsina, who also earned her second citation in the all-local tilt of the country’s first and only women’s professional volleyball league.

Lacsina and the rest of the Chargers have an inside track to preserving their streak as they face the reeling Galeries Tower next, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, at the Santa Rosa Complex in Laguna, followed by a faceoff against Farm Fresh on Mar. 21 to conclude the preliminaries.