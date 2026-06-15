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Student admits poisoning teacher with muriatic acid

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – A shocking twist emerged in the death of a 36-year-old teacher in Barangay Alijis on Friday, June 12, after police revealed that he was not stabbed but allegedly poisoned by a senior high school student.

Police Capt. Jay-r Reyes, chief of Police Station 7, said the 24-year-old suspect confessed that during a drinking session, he forced the teacher to ingest a strong chemical.

Responding officers reported a pungent odor inside the victim’s house, believed to be muriatic acid.

The suspect claimed he was provoked after the teacher jokingly told him to drink the substance.

When police arrived, the suspect appeared intoxicated while the teacher lay unconscious on the floor.

Investigators also noted damage to a portion of the ceiling, which may have been used by the suspect as an escape route.

Neighbors had alerted authorities after hearing a loud noise from the victim’s home.

Reyes said no external injuries were found on the teacher’s body, and the official cause of death will be determined through autopsy results.

He added that the suspect and victim were not from the same school.

The suspect now faces a murder charge.

 

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