QC Covid-19 cases spike, safety measures rolled out

By Diann Calucin and Trixee Rosel

Quezon City has recorded a 265.22 percent surge in COVID-19 infections over the past three weeks, with cases rising from 23 between May 21 and June 10 to 84 between June 11 and July 1.

This brings the total number of infections this year to 146, according to the Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division (QCESD).

Children aged 14 and below account for nearly 30 percent of cases, making them the most affected group. District 4 has emerged as the biggest hotspot, while Barangay Doña Imelda logged the highest number of infections at 11.

Health officials noted that infections have been steadily increasing for six weeks, prompting intensified monitoring and preventive advisories.

To curb transmission, the Quezon City Health Department urged residents to practice respiratory hygiene, wash hands frequently, wear masks when experiencing symptoms, avoid face-touching, maintain physical distance when ill, and stay home when sick.

Authorities stressed that collective vigilance is key to protecting vulnerable groups such as children and senior citizens.

At the same time, the city government is bolstering its frontline response capacity.

The QCESD, in coordination with the Barangay and Community Relations Department (BCRD), conducted specialized training for Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERT) on the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Disease Surveillance Officers trained participants on donning and doffing PPE to prevent contamination during outbreak investigations, surveillance, and emergency response operations.

Barangay and Community Relations Department head Ricardo Corpuz said the training equips responders with vital skills to act quickly and effectively during health emergencies.

The initiative forms part of Quezon City’s continuing efforts to strengthen its public health emergency response system and ensure the safety of residents amid rising infections.

With infections climbing and hotspots emerging, the city is combining community-level precautions with frontline preparedness to contain the surge and protect its people.