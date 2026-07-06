BPO staff dies in Pandacan motorcycle crash

By Diann Calucin

A call center agent died after his motorcycle crashed into a concrete barrier along the Zamora Link Bridge in Pandacan, Manila, early Sunday morning, July 5.

Police identified the victim as James Allen Fernandez, a resident of Quezon City.

Initial investigation showed that Fernandez was riding a Honda Click motorcycle along the bridge at around 6:30 a.m. when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle upon reaching the highest portion of the bridge.

The motorcycle slammed into the concrete barrier, throwing him over the edge. He fell onto the ground below and sustained critical injuries.

Responders from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) rushed him to Sta. Ana Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival at 8:02 a.m.

The victim’s remains were placed under the custody of the hospital morgue pending a medico‑legal examination.

Police said they are continuing their investigation into the incident.