Man held for threatening LTO official

By Trixee Rosel

A 56-year-old man, identified only as “Ramil,” is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening to kill Land Transportation Office (LTO) Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao during an altercation inside the agency’s main office on East Avenue, Quezon City, on June 29.

According to the Kamuning Police Station report, the confrontation escalated when Ramil shouted profanities, made aggressive gestures, and issued direct death threats against Lacanilao in front of LTO personnel.

Witnesses said the suspect’s verbal assault and threats disrupted official duties and created alarm among staff.

LTO personnel quickly intervened to pacify the situation and sought assistance from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), leading to Ramil’s arrest the same day.

He was charged with direct assault and grave oral defamation.

QCPD Director Randy Glenn Silvio condemned the incident, stressing that threats and violence against public servants undermine government institutions.

“Violence, threats, and acts that disrupt the orderly discharge of official duties have no place in government institutions,” he said.

The suspect later posted bail and was released pending trial, with arraignment scheduled for August 10.

Authorities emphasized their commitment to protecting government personnel and ensuring accountability for those who resort to intimidation.