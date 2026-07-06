Avaricio targets back-to-back wins at Pradera

LUBAO, Pampanga – Chanelle Avaricio returns to action brimming with confidence after a dramatic comeback victory in Baguio, but the multi-titled campaigner knows the challenge awaiting at Pradera Verde will be an entirely different test.

With the demanding Pinewoods layout giving way to a longer course that rewards power as much as precision, Avaricio expects another fierce battle as she chases a second straight victory in the ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship beginning Tuesday, July 7, at the Arayat course here.

The P750,000 fourth leg of this year’s Ladies Philippine Golf Tour shifts from Pinewoods’ tight, uphill layout that demanded patience, discipline and exceptional course management to a venue where length off the tee, accuracy and smart decision-making could prove equally decisive. While Pradera appears more scoreable on paper, its constantly changing character, highlighted by strategically placed hazards, bunkers and unpredictable winds, promises to challenge even the tour’s most accomplished campaigners.

Fresh from rallying from five strokes behind in the final round to snatch a thrilling one-shot victory over Harmie Constantino and Tiffany Lee, Avaricio hopes to ride the momentum of that triumph that not only marked a successful return to the winner’s circle but also thrust her back into serious contention for the season-long Order of Merit title after opening her campaign with a seventh-place finish at Lakewood and opting to skip the Caliraya Springs stop.

Still, Avaricio refuses to get carried away.

The comeback queen stressed that staying patient, committed and focused remains her biggest priority, knowing that every course presents its own unique demands and that momentum alone guarantees nothing on a tour loaded with talent.

Her confidence, however, will be severely tested by a field eager to deny her a second straight title.

Constantino, who dominated the Caliraya Springs leg before finishing a stroke short at Pinewoods despite a spirited closing rally, is determined to regain the winning form, while Lee seeks redemption after squandering a four-shot lead in Baguio. Despite a late charge, she ran out of holes, making Pradera the perfect stage for another crack at the title.

But the expected title chase extends well beyond last week’s top three.

Yvon Bisera, Daniella Uy, Mafy Singson and Princess Superal all possess the firepower and experience to contend, each carrying different motivations as they bid to emerge on top in what shapes up as another wide-open championship. Success at Pradera will likely hinge on striking the right balance between aggressive play and disciplined course management, particularly if the wind becomes a significant factor over the 54-hole tournament.

The championship could likewise produce a breakthrough winner.

Martina Miñoza, Marvi Monsalve, Pamela Mariano, Kayla Nocum, Rev Alcantara, Angela Mangana and Monica Mandario are all capable of taking advantage of the course’s scoring opportunities, hoping consistency over the next three days finally translates into a long-awaited maiden LPGT victory.

Veteran campaigners Chihiro Ikeda and Gretchen Villacencio likewise remain dangerous contenders, both eager to put together the kind of all-around performance that could propel them back into championship contention.