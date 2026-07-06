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Top BIFF leader killed in Maguindanao gunfight

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Esmael Abubakar (Photo from Facebook)

By Martin Sadongdong and Aaron Recuenco

Esmael Abubakar, better known as “Kumander Bungos,” the top leader of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), was killed in a joint police and military raid in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte early Sunday morning, July 5.

Abubakar, chairman of the BIFF–Bungos Faction and once vice chairman for political affairs of the group, was listed as the number one most wanted person in BARMM and Maguindanao del Sur, with a ₱3 million bounty.

He faced multiple arrest warrants for murder, frustrated murder, direct assault, and destructive arson.

Authorities said Abubakar resisted arrest when operatives stormed his lair in Sitio Tambak, Barangay Calsada, firing a pistol at the tactical team instead of surrendering.

He was shot, rushed to a hospital, and later declared dead. A .45 caliber pistol was recovered at the scene.

Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. hailed the operation as a major step toward peace in the Bangsamoro region, noting that Abubakar’s death delivers justice to victims of BIFF attacks. Lt. Gen. Donald Gumiran of Westmincom added that the killing dealt a “major blow” to armed groups in Western Mindanao.

Abubakar rose to BIFF leadership after the death of founder Ameril Umbra Kato.

Under his command, the group continued to oppose peace agreements and carried out violent attacks, including the March 28 ambush of PNP personnel in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur.

His death follows recent government operations that neutralized other extremist leaders, including Dawlah Islamiyah commanders Emarudin Kulaw (“Alpha King”) and Amerol Mangoranca (“Usman”), as well as communist leader Anthony Narvasa (“Magaw”).

Officials said these successive blows have weakened insurgent groups ahead of the upcoming BARMM parliamentary elections in September.

 

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