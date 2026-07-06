Power takes over as ICTSI Pradera Verde unwraps

LUBAO, Pampanga – From one of the country’s most demanding mountain layouts to one of its most expansive courses, the Philippine Golf Tour undergoes a dramatic shift this week as the ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship blasts off Tuesday, July 7,, promising a test where power could finally take center stage without diminishing the premium on precision and patience.

Unlike Pinewoods, where accuracy often outweighed distance, Pradera Verde’s Arayat course encourages players to attack off the tee.

Pinewoods champion Lloyd Go hopes to sustain the momentum of his smashing 12-shot win over Jeffren Lumbo into the P2 million championship, the fourth leg of this year’s circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

“Going back-to-back would be special,” said Go. “But I know it won’t be easy. The competition is tough but my focus this week is to believe in my preparation, stick to my game plan and stay patient.”

Defending champion Angelo Que, who captured last year’s Pradera Verde Championship on the Pinatubo course en route to securing his first Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit crown, returns determined to reclaim the spotlight.

Lumbo also hopes to build on his runner-up finish in Baguio, while Fidel Concepcion seeks to sustain the momentum from a closing 69 that earned him third place. Veterans Tony Lascuña and Clyde Mondilla likewise loom as strong contenders, particularly on a course where length off the tee could become a significant weapon.

Also expected to contend are Rupert Zaragosa, Dino Villanueva, Elee Bisera, Lee Song, Guido van der Valk and returning campaigners Reymon Jaraula and Carl Corpus, setting the stage for another compelling battle where power may provide the early advantage but execution under potentially windy conditions will ultimately determine who emerges as Pradera Verde’s newest champion.