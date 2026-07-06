Senate gears up for VP Sara’s impeachment trial

By Hannah Torregoza and Aaron Recuenco

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian vowed to safeguard the integrity of the Upper Chamber as it prepares for the opening of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Speaking during the flag-raising ceremony on Monday morning, Gatchalian assured Senate officials and employees that his leadership would strengthen—not undermine—the institution.

He emphasized that the Senate’s work must be guided by integrity, professionalism, dedication, and leadership by example.

“We will not do anything that will damage the institution we all cherish,” Gatchalian said, thanking employees for ensuring the orderly conduct of the proceedings scheduled to begin in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced that it is fully prepared to secure the Senate complex and surrounding areas in Pasay City, where protest actions are expected.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said around 6,000 officers have been deployed, with additional forces on standby.

Nartatez stressed that the deployment is backed by intelligence monitoring, threat assessments, and close coordination with Senate leadership.

“The Philippine National Police is fully prepared and has implemented a comprehensive security plan to ensure that the proceedings at the Senate remain orderly and secure,” he said.

He also instructed personnel to exercise maximum tolerance and professionalism while respecting the constitutional rights of demonstrators.

“We respect the right of every citizen to express their views. We urge the public to remain peaceful and law-abiding,” Nartatez added.

With Gatchalian’s assurance of integrity and the PNP’s comprehensive security measures, the Senate is set to open the impeachment trial under heightened vigilance and solemnity.