Defensive ace Santi Romero, Sarza shine in Phenom title run in Cebu cagefest

Defensive ace Santi Romero and Finals MVP Mark Sarza stepped up and steered the Phenom Bluefire to a 66-62 escape of the hometown bets University of Cebu (UC) to rule the Sinag Liga Asya (SLA) Junior World Showcase 23-Under Championships at the Cebu Coliseum on Sunday, July 5.

Both named to the tournament Mythical Five, Sarza spearheaded the attack on the offensive end for Phenom while the 6-foot-3 Romero, a member of La Salle training pool, anchored the pesky Bluefire defense all throughout the five-day competition.

Sarza threw his weight around and collected 15 points and 16 rebounds — including some crucial plays down the stretch that quelled the Webmasters rally — earning him the Finals MVP honor.

And Romero?

The former Gilas Youth member was a monster on the defensive.

Romero, on the other hand, typified the team’s defensive efforts, emerging as the crew’s designated import stopper all-tournament long.

And he did it so with no complain.

A fan favorite throughout the competitions, what with his radiant personality and good looks, Romero embraced the challenge of guarding many of the event’s top international scorers behind his pesky on-ball pressure, disciplined positioning, and hustle plays which impact go beyond the stat sheet.

During his NCAA days with La Salle Greenhills, he finished No. 2 in steals department while also figuring well in the rebounding department.

Held from July 1–5 in Cebu, the Sinag Liga Asya Junior World Showcase 2026 brought together 50 teams and nearly 1,000 players from the Philippines, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, providing a world-class stage for the next generation of basketball talent.

Fully recovered from the injuries that derailed his dream of playing for the Green Archers, Romero hopes to finally get the nod to play in the coming UAAP season.