Makati police identify suspect behind school threat

By Richielyn Canlas

The Makati City Police Station announced on Saturday, July 4, that it has successfully identified the individual linked to the recent online threat against one of the city’s schools.

While the suspect’s identity has not been disclosed, authorities confirmed that the person is now under the direct oversight of relevant agencies.

Police emphasized that the safety of students, teachers, and school personnel remains their top priority.

They assured the public that comprehensive security measures have been implemented in coordination with local schools and the Makati City government.

“We want to reassure all parents, guardians, and members of the school community that the safety and well-being of our enthusiastic learners is our utmost priority,” the station said.

Authorities also urged parents not to panic, stressing that children remain safe under heightened monitoring.

On Sunday, July 5, the local government reaffirmed its partnership with the Philippine National Police (PNP), pledging to continue working closely with school administrators to maintain a secure and conducive learning environment.

Police officials highlighted that their commitment goes beyond immediate response, focusing on preparedness and intelligence coordination to prevent similar incidents.

“Our commitment remains strong in fostering a culture of preparedness through ongoing partnerships with educational institutions and the broader community,” they said.