House panel subpoenas VP Duterte ‘bagman,’ SALNs, NBI files

The House Committee on Justice on Wednesday, March 25, ordered subpoenas that are key to Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment case, including one for detainee Ramil Lagunoy Madriaga—the alleged bagman—along with her statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALNs) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) records on alleged death threats.

Madriaga, alleged former Duterte administration intelligence officer now detained at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Taguig City, was directed to produce and authenticate his November 29, 2025 affidavit (Annex A of the Saballa et al complaint), as well as any other evidence on the handling of confidential funds.

The subpoena was prompted by a motion from Senior Deputy Minority Leader Rep. Leila de Lima, endorsed by Committee Chairperson Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro.

De Lima, endorser of one of the two remaining impeachment complaints, said Madriaga’s testimony is crucial.

Luistro later confirmed the committee expects him to testify at the next hearing on April 14.

The panel also granted Akbayan Rep. Chel Diokno’s motion for protective custody over Madriaga.

The committee likewise approved Manila 3rd district Rep. Joel Chua’s motion to subpoena the NBI for certified copies of records, documents, and photographs related to alleged death threats Duterte made against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez in November 2024.

These threats, raised in Duterte’s 2025 impeachment case, remain among the strongest allegations against her.

Chua also successfully moved for a subpoena duces tecum compelling the Office of the Ombudsman to produce Duterte’s SALNs from 2007 to 2025, covering her years as Davao City mayor and Vice President. The request aims to probe allegations of unexplained wealth, omissions, and misuse of public funds. (Ellson Quismorio)