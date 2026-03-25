PNP-HPG chief resigns amid harassment complaint

Brig. Gen. Jessie B. Tamayao has resigned as director of the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) to allow an impartial investigation into the sexual harassment complaint filed against him.

He emphasized that stepping down is meant to protect the integrity of the institution and to clear his name of the allegation.

“I firmly deny the allegations. I can only deduce this is a personal vendetta the reason of which I am not aware. However, I recognize the gravity of such a complaint and the importance of maintaining the public’s trust in the integrity of our office,” Tamayao said in a statement.

“My decision to resign is not an admission of guilt, but a demonstration of my commitment to due process and the institutional reputation of the Philippine National Police. By stepping down, I aim to remove any perception of influence or conflict of interest while the proper authorities perform their duties,” he added.

On Wednesday, March 25, the National Police Commission (Napolcom) issued a press statement confirming its investigation into the complaint filed by a female HPG police officer.

In the complaint filed before the Napolcom Inspection, Monitoring and Investigation Service (IMIS), the female officer is seeking the dismissal of Tamayao for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 7877 (Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995) and Republic Act No. 10173 (Data Privacy Act of 2012).

According to the complainant, Tamayao allegedly invited her to engage in sexual activity while also reportedly touching her buttocks.

She further claimed that all the statements and actions of the official were accompanied by intimidation and threats, including being reassigned to Mindanao if she refused his advances.

“The complainant also alleged that the official accessed her cellphone without consent, read her messages, and took photos of images and conversations from her gallery, Messenger, and Viber accounts,” the Napolcom statement read.

Tamayao, however, disputed the allegation, saying he is innocent of the charges filed against him, “I firmly deny the allegations. I can only deduce this is a personal vendetta the reason of which I am not aware.”

“In my 30 years of service, I have never been involved in, nor subjected to, any such allegation or complaint. I have risen through the ranks through my own diligence, hard work, and integrity,” said Tamayao.

“I have always conducted myself with the utmost professionalism and respect for my colleagues and the public I serve,” he added.

Tamayao said he will face the charges leveled against him and assured his full cooperation in the Napolcom probe.

“I am confident that the truth will prevail through the proper legal and administrative channels,” he said. (Aaron Recuenco)