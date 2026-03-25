No fare hike this Holy Week – Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that ferry and bus operators have committed not to raise fares during Holy Week despite rising fuel costs.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, March 24, Marcos said the move is part of the government’s efforts to ease the burden on commuters and the middle class amid ongoing energy challenges.

The President emphasized that the government is prioritizing the welfare of commuters and working Filipinos as travel demand is expected to surge during the holiday.

To support transport operators, the administration is rolling out fuel and cash subsidies, with around ₱2.5 billion in fuel aid set to be released in the coming days.

Marcos explained that four rounds of subsidies are planned, covering operators and drivers of ships, buses, public transport, and delivery services.

These measures aim to cushion the impact of global fuel price volatility, which has been driven by tensions in the Middle East.

Earlier, Marcos declared a state of national energy emergency to ensure stable supply and mitigate the effects of the crisis on the economy. (Argyll Geducos)