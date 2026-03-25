‎UST back on winning track after ending La Salle’s win-streak

Games Saturday

‎(UST Quadricentennial Pavilion, Manila)

‎9 a.m. – Adamson vs UE (men’s)

‎11 a.m. – Adamson vs UE (women’s)

‎1 p.m. – NU vs Ateneo (men’s)

‎3 p.m. – NU vs Ateneo (women’s)

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By MARK REY MONTEJO

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University of Santo Tomas regained its fiery form and ended La Salle’s hot streak, 25-18, 30-28, 25-23, in the UAAP Season 88 men’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday, March 25.

‎Raring to erase the sad memories of losing back-to-back games, the Golden Spikers came out smoking behind the brilliance of Josh Ybañez, Al-Bukharie Sali, and JJ Macam.

The Golden Spikers, however, encountered rough sailing in the next two frames, especially in the second which turned out to be a marathon. Still, they persevered to prevail.

‎UST hiked its record to 6-3, a fitting present for two-time UAAP MVP Ybañez who celebrated his 23rd birthday.

On the other hand, La Salle dropped to 4-5 at fifth spot.

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‎“Throughout his career, talagang yung tiwala ko naman kay Josh, nandiyan. Converted siya to libero bago pa siya bumalik sa puwesto niya, kaya may tiwala kami sa kanya,” Golden Spikers head coach Odjie Mamon.

The Alas Pilipinas star, who is hoping to win his third MVP award this year, starred anew with 23 points off 16 attacks, four blocks, and three aces along with nine excellent receptions and four excellent digs.

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‎”Kung matangkad sila, iniisip ko na lang na mas malaki ako at ‘yong puso ko ay maglaro at tinapangan ko talaga kahit anong mangyari. Sabi ko kay Dux [Yambao], kahit anong mangyari, itaas mo lang, papaluin ko lang nang mahaba, hindi ma-solid block ‘yan,” Ybañez said.

Sali and Macam backed Ybañez with 10 and eight points, respectively, while ‎Trevor Valera, Gboy De Vega and Joncriz Ayco combined for 17 points for the España-based squad. Skipper and setter Dux Yambao posted 13 excellent sets, while libero Edriel Alabar tallied 13 excellent digs and 13 excellent receptions.

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‎UST faces No. 1 seed Far Eastern University (9-1) this Sunday, March 29, at its homecourt Quadricentennial Pavilion.

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Eugene Gloria powered La Salle, which battles University of the Philippines also Sunday, with 16 points, 13 excellent receptions, and four excellent digs, while Chris Hernandez chipped in 10 points, 15 excellent receptions, and 11 excellent digs which all went down the drain.

Meanwhile, Ateneo went three in a row after downing Adamson, 25-19, 25-27, 25-22, 25-20, for solo fourth (5-4) in the standings.

Ken Batas led Ateneo with 24 points on 21 attacks, two aces, and one block that went with 15 excellent receptions and three excellent digs, while Amil Pacinio added 18 points on 17 attacks and four receptions. Jian Salazon finished with 11 points and 11 excellent receptions.

Ken Batas, Amil Pacinio, and Jian Salazon,

Leo Coguimbal topscored for Adamson with 15 points off nine blocks, five attacks, and one ace, while Manuel Tan and Richard Besorio added 14 and 13 points in a losing cause.