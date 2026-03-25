Benilde cruises into 5th finals appearance, sweeps Perpetual

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Reigning champion College of St. Benilde ‎flexed its might and swept University of Perpetual Help, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21, to clinch its fifth consecutive finals berth in the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball tournament at the San Andres Gym in Manila Wednesday, March 25.

Following a tight five-set win Game 1 of their best-of-three series, the Lady Blazers made sure there would be no need for a rubber match as they fended off late rallies from the Lady Altas in the first two sets before holding firm on a 21-18 lead in the third where rookie standout Camila Bartolome and Zam Nolasco delivered the finishing blows.

The victory marked CSB’s first five straight Finals appearances since joining the grand old league in Season 83 (2008). They also became the latest school to achieve such feat after the Roger Gorayeb-mentored San Sebastian Lady Stags turned heads in the mid-2000s.

CSB will face either Letran or San Beda in the finals.

The Lady Blazers blanked the Lady Knights in the past two seasons for their third 3rd and 4th titles.

Perpetual, on the other hand, extended its decade-long title drought.

Bartolome stood out anew for the Jerry Yee-guided crew with 22 points off 16 attacks, three blocks, and three aces, while Nolasco and Clydel Catarig contributed 11 and nine points, respectively. Shahanna Lleses added eight points.

Shaila Omipon topscored for Perpetual with 10 points, finishing as their lone double-digit scorer. Charisse Enrico and Cyrille Almenian chipped in seven points apiece in a losing effort.