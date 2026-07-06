Sara skips first day of impeachment trial

By Joseph Pedrajas

Vice President Sara Duterte did not attend the opening of her impeachment trial on Monday, July 6, opting instead to be represented by her legal team.

Defense spokesman Michael Poa explained that Duterte “has chosen to appear by counsel,” stressing that this decision is fully allowed under impeachment rules.

Poa emphasized that Duterte’s absence was not avoidance but a deliberate choice to exercise her right to representation.

“She’s here through her counsel,” he said, noting that her legal team has been preparing for the proceedings for more than a year.

The Vice President, impeached by the House of Representatives for the second time in May over allegations including threats against President Marcos and the First Family, bribery, unexplained wealth, and misuse of confidential funds, has consistently denied the charges.

Her earlier remarks about being “ready for a bloodbath” during a trial were clarified by Poa, who said there was no contradiction between her strong stance and her decision to appear through counsel.

“That’s why we’re here today,” he added, underscoring that strategy regarding her physical presence will depend on how the proceedings unfold.

By skipping the trial’s opening day, Duterte signaled confidence in her defense team while asserting her right to representation, leaving her lawyers to carry the fight inside the Senate impeachment court.