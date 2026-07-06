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Boy, 10, crushed to death by SUV while playing in Quezon City

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The child who was fatally struck by an SUV while playing in Barangay Balingasa, Quezon City, on Friday night. (Photo courtesy of Quezon City Police District Traffic Sector 1)

By Trixee rosel

A 10-year-old boy died after being run over by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) while playing along Alanganahaw Street in Barangay Balingasa, Quezon City, on Friday night, July 3.

The child was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. The 55-year-old driver was taken into police custody following the incident.

Police Lt. Jason Santoceldes, commander of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Traffic Sector 1, said the boy was playing in the street when he fell onto the road and remained seated.

Santoceldes said the SUV was traveling down the slightly downhill road when the driver failed to notice the child and ran him over.

“I just want to apologize for what happened. I didn’t want it to happen. It was just an accident. I didn’t see anything,” the driver said.

The boy has since been laid to rest, while his parents declined to give a statement.

 

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