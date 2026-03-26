Foul play ruled out in Pasig teen’s death; dad shares regret

Authorities have confirmed that there was no foul play in the death of 15-year-old Isabelle Sophia Tablate, who was found hanging from a tree inside a private compound in Barangay Santolan, Pasig City, on March 23.

Pasig City Police Station chief Col. Hendrix Mangaldan said evidence indicated the teenager took her own life. She went missing on March 18.

CCTV footage showed her purchasing a nylon cord at a mall before heading toward the LRT Santolan Station. The same cord was later found at the scene.

Friends also discovered farewell letters in their school bags, containing messages of apology and exhaustion, though she had not previously confided any problems to them.

Her father, JR Tablate, expressed deep regret and urged parents to reflect on the quality of time they spend with their children.

“Sa mga kapwa ko magulang, kung tingin ninyo po nag s-spend time, quality time po kayo sa mga anak ninyo. Sana po maging honest tayo sa sarili natin at tanungin natin: nag s-spend time po ba talaga tayo?,” he said during a press conference.

He recalled caring for Sophia since infancy and being present at bedtime until she turned 14, but admitted he now questions whether those moments were truly meaningful.

“Kaya gusto ko po sana tanungin n’yo yung sarili ninyo kung totoo bang quality time ‘yung meron po kayo sa mga anak ninyo,” he added.

On Facebook, he shared his grief: “I feel deep regret and wish I had more time with my love. I miss you Love, more than words can say and I will long for you every day for the rest of my life. Daddy is so sorry for failing you, I will carry that pain with me always.”

Col. Mangaldan reminded the public to remain vigilant about their loved ones’ mental health and encouraged families to seek help when needed, noting that local government and mental health agencies are available to provide proper care. (Richielyn Canlas)