PLDT turns back Farm Fresh to punch semis ticket

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

PLDT shook off a slow start and weathered a 25-point outburst from Trisha Tubu as it rallied past Farm Fresh, 18-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-22, to punch a semifinal ticket in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday, March 26.

Savi Davison led the assault for the High Speed Hitters, erupting for 22 points and delivering clutch hits late in the fourth set to steal the crucial win.

Kianna Dy backed her up with a strong showing, hammering 17 kills to finish with 19 points, while Majoy Baron and Alleiah Malaluan chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Davison underscored the importance of the victory, especially after coming off a four-set loss at the end of the preliminaries last week.

“We came into this match knowing that we have to really show up and win this because the path would have been difficult if we don’t,” said Davison, who highlighted her performance with 17 attacks and five blocks.

PLDT coach Rald Ricafort, meanwhile, lauded the efforts of Farm Fresh, which beat them in five sets in their previous meeting.

“Respect to Farm Fresh kasi galing sila sa momentum,” said Ricafort, referring to the Foxies’ three-game winning streak to close out the prelims.

“Pero nasa side namin yung kailangang mag-adjust kasi galing kami sa talo. So yung mga corrections namin from last game, kailangang ipasok namin sa laro ngayon,” he added.

Indeed, PLDT quickly regrouped from a sluggish start, turning the tables on Farm Fresh with sharp execution and solid net coverage anchored by Davison and Malaluan.

The High Speed Hitters stretched a slim 16-14 lead in the fourth set to a 24-19 match point cushion before the Foxies mounted one last push behind Ces Molina and Tubu to trim the gap at 24-22.

But Davison finished it off with a drop shot to seal the win.

Ces Molina paced Farm Fresh with 14 points, while Royse Tubino added 10 in a losing effort as the Foxies were relegated to a play-in match against the winner of Nxled and Galeries Tower to keep their semifinal hopes alive.