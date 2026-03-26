1st day of transport strike peaceful – PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported no major incidents disrupting peace and order during the first day of the two-day transport strike protesting rising fuel prices.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. said police units in Metro Manila and other regions were placed on heightened alert ahead of the strike. Contingency plans were prepared to maintain order and assist commuters affected by the protest.

“We have deployed our personnel nationwide with a heavy focus on Metro Manila. Our mobility assets are also on standby in case there is a need to offer free rides to stranded commuters,” said Nartatez.

The free rides initiative is meant to ease the travel burden for those who depend on public transport during the strike.

A coalition of transport groups, urban poor organizations, and progressive groups will join a two-day nationwide transport strike starting March 26 to protesting rising fuel prices.

Participating groups include Manibela, SANLAKAS, Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP), and Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM), with demonstrations planned in Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Maj. Hazel Asilo, spokesperson of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), said they monitored 140 persons holding strikes in some areas of Metro Manila as of 3 a.m. on Thursday.

He said stranded commuters were monitored but NCRPO vehicles were deployed to assist as early as 5 a.m. along with around 2,700 policemen.

Nartatez ordered his ground commanders to station personnel in key transport hubs and known strike hotspots.

The deployment includes the mandatory use of body-worn cameras to ensure transparency during interactions with protesters.

“My instruction to our personnel is to continue exercising maximum tolerance,” said Nartatez, as he appealed to protesters for a peaceful exercise of their rights. (Aaron Recuenco)