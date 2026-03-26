Shaun shines as Bullpups force decider vs Baby Tamaraws

Shaun Lucido refused to let National University Nazareth School go down without a fight.

The 6-foot, Grade 11 guard dropped 25 points, leading the Bullpups to an 80-59 win over the Far Eastern University-Diliman Baby Tamaraws and forcing a winner-take-all match in the UAAP Season 88 High School Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Thursday at the Blue Eagle Gym.

Lucido, the inaugural MVP of the Junior High School tournament back in UAAP Season 86 (2024), got off to a scorching start, scoring eight points in the first 10 minutes.

By halftime, he had already poured in 17 points on five triples, helping the Bullpups take a lead that reached as high as 45-29.

The decider is set on Holy Monday at the same Katipunan venue.

In the second half, the rest of the Bullpups followed Lucido’s lead, firing on all cylinders to keep FEU-D at bay.

Malian big man Moussa Diakite, the division’s Rookie of the Year, delivered a thunderous jam to give NUNS a 77-57 lead with 2:09 remaining. In a tribute to NU great Danny Ildefonso, Diakite celebrated with a “raise the roof” gesture, thrilling half of the 2,105 fans in attendance.

Diakite finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks. Kurl Figueroa added 10 points and seven rebounds, Corian Cabantog contributed nine points and eight boards, while Mot Matias orchestrated the offense with 10 assists and five points.

Cabs Cabonilas, the reigning MVP of the division who posted 19 points, 16 rebounds, and two blocks in FEU-D’s 77-73 Game 1 win last Sunday, added 18 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in Game 2.

Kean Esperanza, who overcame a first-half injury, was the other Baby Tamaraw in double figures with 13 points.

Assan Gaye and Sam Hall, who scored 12 points each in Game 1, were limited to just three and one point, respectively.

The Scores:

NUNS 80 – Lucido 25, Diakite 10, Figueroa 10, Cabantog 9, Cartel 8, Natinga 6, Matias M. 5, Juan 4, Matias R. 3, Bouzina 0, Celiz 0, Timbang 0, Tulabut 0.

FEU-D 59 – Cabonilas 18, Esperanza 13, Burgos 8, Cagurungan 4, Cariño 4, Sohm 4, Gaye 3, Enriquez 2, Hall 1, Santos J. 1, Santos 1, Rañeses 0, Alagaban 0, Dagcutan 0, Dulin 0.

Quarterscores: 18-14, 45-31, 63-51, 80-59.