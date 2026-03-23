Fresh off FIFA Women’s World Cup entry, Filipinas grace PSA Forum

The Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum will have the pleasure of presenting members of the Philippine women’s football team that qualified in the FIFA Women’s World Cup when it holds its weekly session on Tuesday, March 24, at the PSC media room.

Midfielder Alesandrea Carpio is expected to be joined by other players and key personnel of the Filipinas team that is coming fresh from its campaign in the AFC Women’s Asia Cup in Gold Coast, Australia.

The Filipinas defeated Uzbekistan, 2-0, in a play-in match to secure a second straight stint in the World Cup.

The public sports program starts at 10:30 a.m.

The other half of the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO and ArenaPlus, the country’s 24/7 app, features the 1st Manila International Waterpolo Championships.

Former waterpolo national team member and now Manila Sports Council Chief Dale Evangelista will discuss the March 25 to 28 meet to be held at the Teofilo Yldefonso swimming pool at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.