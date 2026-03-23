Trillanes files cyber libel raps vs 18 ‘ex-Marines,’ TV hosts

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV filed cyber libel complaints before the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday, March 23, against 18 “ex-Marines” and four television hosts, citing what he described as false accusations made against him.

After submitting the charges, Trillanes warned: “Sa bawat interview na lalabas sila, makaka-expect sila ng kaso laban sa kanila.”

Named respondents were Belnard E. Tube, Rosebert M. Waupan, Benny S. Bulontate, Johnny A. Buduan, Rodante P. Orbillo, Reyneboy O. Julian, Christopher T. Esquivel, George O. Villalon, Jr., Romeo Rommel O. Bobares, Gil N. Navidad, Jr., Anselmo Taberdo, Joely G. Cadioa, Rommel C. Galapon, Cecilio S. Larroder, Jr., Bernard A. Gumban, Crisanie L. Dado, Fidel M. Corpuz, and Walter M. Manalansan.

Also charged were four SMNI hosts — Byron “Banat By” Cristobal, Oliver “Coach Oli” M. Cristobal, “Master Judea,” and Arjay “Pareng Arjay” Piodina, all of whom, Trillanes claimed “induced and provoked the malicious claims.”

The cyber libel charges stemmed from the Feb. 23 press conference held by the 18 “ex-Marines” with their lawyer Levito Baligod, their joint affidavit, their interview with journalist Jessica Soho that was aired on television on March 1, a March 5 press conference held in Pasig City, a recent interview on SMNI’s program.

Trillanes had denied having accepted suit cases full of money from former Ako Bicol party-list representative Elizaldy Co and that he gave money to representatives of the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigating former President Rodrigo Duterte over the extrajudicial killings that took place during the former chief executive’s drug war.

He said “it is a lie and they know that.”

He assured that the charges he filed are not harassment complaints.

“I’ve been in this road before. May mga allegations ako. ‘Di ba nilabas ko sa media? Kinasuhan din ako. Doon ko nilabas ang aking ebidensya. Ngayon na-dismiss na ang karamihan,” he said.

“So, eto ‘yung pagkakataon nila. Kung nagsasabi sila ng totoo, eto ‘yun. Dapat wini-welcome nila,” he added.

Last March 5, Trillanes filed before the DOJ a perjury case against the 18 “ex-Marines” as well as of cyber libel and incriminating an innocent person against lawyer Baligod, former congressman Michael Defensor, former National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesperson Lorraine Marie T. Badoy, broadcaster Jay Sonza, and vlogger Cathay Binag. (Jeffrey Damicog)