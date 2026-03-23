How much is too much?

In today’s attention economy, relevance is currency—and celebrities seem determined to stay rich.

The question is no longer if they should share, but mainly about how or when.

Timing is everything after all.

More often than not though, these celebrities overdo it.

Take Luis Manzano, who recently documented his colonoscopy and gastroscopy—procedures typically reserved for hushed clinic rooms.

To be fair, he framed it as awareness, noting that such screenings are essential, especially for those in their mid-40s.

Well, it depends on who you ask.

When a netizen questioned the need to vlog such an intimate procedure, Manzano was quick with a retort, defending it as helpful information—and throwing in a cheeky jab for good measure.

The exchange itself became content, extending the life cycle of a post that might have otherwise quietly faded into the algorithm.

Elsewhere, feel-good content also found its spotlight.

Chito Miranda, as shared by his wife Neri Naig-Miranda, joined a busking father in University of the Philippines Diliman to help raise funds for the latter’s child in medical school.

It was a genuinely heartwarming moment—spontaneous, generous, and widely praised. Yet, one can’t ignore how quickly such acts are captured, posted, and circulated, quickly transforming kindness into shareable currency.

This is not to question intent—awareness is good, and generosity is better—but observing the evolving nature of celebrity in the digital age, every post walks a fine line between authenticity and performance, between public service and public relations.

And while timelines are filled with procedures, punchlines, and perfectly timed good deeds, it is difficult to discern whether a celebrity’s social media presence is a genuine reflection of their character or merely a highly curated marketing strategy.

Are they actually building sincere connections or just increasing brand value?