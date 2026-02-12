‘Gayuma’ sales surge ahead of Valentine’s Day

By JEAN FERNANDO

With Valentine’s Day approaching, vendors near the Redemptorist Church in Baclaran, Parañaque City, report a surge in sales of so-called gayuma or “love potions”—small bottles wrapped in red cloth and priced between ₱150 and ₱250.

Powdered versions are also available.

Sellers say demand rises sharply in the days leading to February 14, with buyers ranging from young men hoping to attract a crush to older customers seeking renewed affection.

Some purchase the potions for friendship or workplace harmony.

“Love has no age,” one vendor remarked.

The potions, often presented as blessed or spiritually empowered, are part of Baclaran’s mix of faith and folklore.

Vendors admit Valentine’s season is “good for business,” with prices climbing alongside demand.

“Mas marami ngayon kasi malapit na ang Valentine’s Day. Kapag ordinaryong araw naman ay matumal ang benta namin,” said one of the vendors.

Authorities, however, warn against the practice.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stressed there is no scientific evidence that such products can influence emotions or behavior.

The agency also cautions that they may pose health risks, particularly if mixed into food or drinks without knowledge of their ingredients.

Despite the warnings, customers continue to buy.

In Baclaran’s crowded streets, the trade in bottled hope remains strong as Valentine’s Day nears.