Gilas Boys shrug of Thailand to reign supreme in SEABA qualifiers

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The Gilas Pilipinas boys team displayed poise under pressure and shrugged off a tough stand from Thailand, 85-70, to reign supreme in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA qualifiers at the Chankapoh Gym on Sunday, June 14.

Threatened for the first time in the tournament after the host kept itself within striking distance until the third frame, the Nationals pulled through with timely hits to create the much-needed separation and avoid a massive upset.

With the game knotted at 55-all with a little over two minutes left in the third, Gilas unloaded a 13-4 run bridging the last two quarters to regain its footing, 68-59.

It was an advantage that the Nationals managed to protect until the final buzzer

Gilas, which defeated its first four opponents with a winning margin of 66 points, only led by as many as 16 when a Patrick Pasinos trey made it 81-65 with 57 seconds left

Chog Moral was a spark off the bench for Gilas scoring all of his 10 points that helped Gilas keep its head above the water to go with his seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Joaquin Tovera led the way in scoring with 21 points while Patrick Pasinos and Ethan Aguas added 13 apiece.