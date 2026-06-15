Missing boy found dead after 8th birthday

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – Tragedy struck in Hinoba-an, Negros Occidental when an eight-year-old boy, missing for more than three weeks, was found dead on a riverbank between Barangays Damutan and Bacuyangan on Thursday, June 11—only three days after celebrating his eighth birthday.

Police Major Eric Doronilla, Hinoba-an police chief, said the child was last seen on May 21 after his aunt sent him and his uncle to gather betel leaves, locally known as buyo.

The uncle returned home, but the boy never did. His family initially believed he had wandered off and gotten lost in the forest.

Both the boy and his uncle reportedly had mental disabilities, though they were often entrusted with simple errands.

After a week of fruitless searching, the boy’s aunt sought police assistance on May 29.

Authorities, residents, and volunteers joined the search, but the uncle could not recall where he had last seen his nephew.

The dense forest terrain made the search difficult, forcing rescuers to carve temporary trails and use ropes for guidance.

On June 11, residents discovered the child’s decomposing body along a riverbank. Due to the dangerous location, retrieval operations were carried out the following day.

Doronilla noted the heartbreaking detail that the boy had turned eight on June 9, just days before his remains were found. He had been living under the care of his aunt for years.

The family does not suspect foul play, believing instead that the child may have succumbed to hunger while lost in the forest. They declined an autopsy.