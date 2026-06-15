Battling swirling winds, Obiena still gets silver in Dusseldorf meet

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena bucked swirling winds to open his outdoor season with a silver medal finish in the EUROWINGS Flight Circus event in Dusseldorf, Germany on Sunday, June 14.

The two-time Olympian cleared the bar at 5.74 meters to secure the runner-up honors, finishing behind eventual champion and 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver winner Chris Nilsen.

Nilsen claimed the gold in record-breaking fashion, posting 5.83m to eclipse the old meet record of 5.82m set by Dutch Olympian Menno Vloon last year.

Qatar’s Seifeldin Abdelsalam has emerged as Obiena’s new Asian rival after finishing third in 5.65m

“Battled through some swirling winds, but overall happy with how it all went,” Obiena posted on his social media shortly after the tournament.

Obiena skipped the opening heights of 5.10m and 5.30m by going straight to 5.50m, which he cleared on his first attempt

Finding his rhythm, he sailed over 5.65m on his first try before clearing 5.74m after two attempts.

The 30-year-old Tondo native tried 5.83m but failed twice. He also attempted to hurdle the barrier at 5.90m but also failed.

The event was Obiena’s first tournament since his 9th place finish in the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland last March where he posted 5.70m.

Up next for Obiena is the Wanda Diamond League in Doha, Qatar on Friday, June 19.