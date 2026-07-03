Police pursue probe into fatal Quezon City hit-and-run

By Trixee Rosel

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) is continuing its investigation into the fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 69-year-old man at the corner of Quezon Avenue and Scout Magbanua Street in Barangay Paligsahan on June 27.

Through backtracking and forward-tracking operations supported by CCTV footage, investigators identified the vehicle involved as a white Ford Territory with plate number NHT 2936.

The car was traced to a man named “Angelo,” who police confirmed was driving during the incident.

The District Traffic Enforcement Unit has served Angelo a Notice of Investigation as part of the ongoing probe.

Police said appropriate charges will be filed before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office once the investigation is completed.

QCPD director Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio assured the public that all leads are being pursued to ensure accountability and justice for the victim.

He also reminded motorists to strictly follow traffic laws and never flee the scene of an accident.