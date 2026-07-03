Shooting threat disrupts classes in Cebu City school

By Calvin Cordova

CEBU CITY – Classes in a private school here were disrupted after a shooting threat on Thursday morning, July 2.

Law enforcers rushed to the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) after the threat posted on a Facebook group circulated at around 10 a.m.

“Thank me later kung ma suspended inyong klase sa mga ga skewala diri. Bantay bantay kay mamusil ko ugma sa mga freshmen (Thank me later if your classes will be suspended. Beware because I will be shooting freshmen),” a Facebook user named “Sanzu” posted.

Personnel from Carbon Police Station 5, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit, and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) rushed to the school.

Barangay officials and school administrators secured the campus while law enforcers conducted a thorough security inspection.

Some students gathered outside the school while threat assessment was made. Some parents rushed to the school to check on their children.

Classes were eventually allowed to resume after law enforcers found no signs of an imminent attack.

Police Lt. Col. Franco Rudolf Oriol, deputy city director for administration of the CCPO, said investigation to identify the person behind the threatening post is ongoing.

“We will do everything to locate, to identify and file appropriate charges against him,” Oriol said.

In a statement, the CEC assured that the campus is safe.

“The administration wishes to assure the families of our students, employees, and all stakeholders that everyone within the institution is safe and secure. The safety and security of our community remain our highest priority,” the statement said.

Mayor Nestor Archival appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid sharing unverified information to prevent panic.

“Atong hangyoon ang tanan nga magpabiling kalmado, likayan ang pagpakaylap og unverified information, ug mosalig lamang sa official advisories gikan sa atong mga awtoridad. Padayon kitang magtinabangay aron mapreserbar ang kaluwasan sa atong komunidad (I appeal to everyone to stay calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and rely only on official advisories coming from authorities. Let us continue to help each other to preserve the safety of our community),” Archival said.

The incident came several days after the deadly shooting at the San Jose National High School in Tacloban City.