Man hacked to death by wife’s alleged lover in Negros

By Glazyl Masculino

A 46-year-old man was brutally hacked to death inside his home in Barangay Po-ok, Hinoba-an, Negros Occidental on Tuesday, June 30, by his wife’s alleged lover.

Police identified the victim as “Ed,” who had been arguing with his 52-year-old wife “Jima” over marital issues.

During the heated confrontation, the wife’s lover, “Ge,” 56, who was listening through Jima’s cellphone on loudspeaker, intervened.

After Jima left the house, Ge — who is also the husband of Ed’s sister — entered and attacked Ed, striking him in the neck with a bolo.

The victim’s minor daughter witnessed the killing but was unable to react due to shock and fear, police said.

Authorities later arrested Ge at his workplace in Barangay Cayhagan, Sipalay City, and recovered the bolo believed to have been used in the crime.

Jima was also invited for questioning after Ge contacted her from the police station.

Despite her unclear role in the incident, Jima was charged with murder alongside Ge on Wednesday, July 1.

Investigators noted that the couple often quarreled, with Ed aware of his wife’s affair with the suspect.