Domestic violence suspect shot dead after attacking cop

A police officer responding to a domestic violence incident shot and killed a 41-year-old man who allegedly attacked him with a hammer and a knife in Sta. Ana, Manila, on Tuesday night, Feb. 10.

The Manila Police District (MPD) identified the suspect as Christopher Glenn Miralles, who was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Police said the incident stemmed from a 911 call for a domestic disturbance at around 9:25 p.m., prompting Pat. Reygie P. Pellas and Cpl. Jhonex C. Castillo of the Sta. Ana Police Station (PS-6) to respond to the area.

Upon arrival, the officers assisted Miralles and his wife, Anabelle Miralles, 40, and brought them before a barangay official to settle the dispute.

The wife requested a barangay protection order, scheduled for issuance the following morning.

Authorities said Pat. Pellas later accompanied the woman back to her residence as she feared for her safety.

However, when she reached the third floor of their building, the suspect allegedly reappeared and attacked her, prompting her to flee inside their home.

Pat. Pellas was returning to his post when a village guard informed him that the suspect had also returned to the area.

The officer immediately rushed back to the building, but the suspect suddenly hit him on the head with a hammer and stabbed him in the left torso.

The officer tried to retreat, but the suspect allegedly pursued him and tried to stab him again.

After slipping to the ground, Pellas drew out his service firearm and shot the suspect in self-defense, police said.

Additional officers arrived and rushed Miralles to the nearest hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Pellas was taken to the Philippine General Hospital for treatment.

Senior officers from Sta. Ana Police Station, led by Lt. Col. June Ab razado, along with MPD Homicide Section investigators, responded to the scene. (Diann Calucin)