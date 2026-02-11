NU starts 3-peat bid against UST in big Sunday showdown

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Minus the deadliest duo that ever played for the school, even perhaps in the league, National University is out to flaunt its championship pedigree as it chases a third consecutive title when the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament unfolds on Saturday, Feb. 14, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Even with the departure of spikers Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon – one of the successful partnership in the league in years after leading NU to three championships — the Lady Bulldogs remain a formidable force as they bank on the remaining pillars of their core under new head coach Regine Diego.

The will also be without Erin Pangilinan and Sheena Toring.

Diego emphasized that she’s no stranger to working with the reigning back-to-back champions, noting that the team isn’t starting from scratch but building on the championship foundation successfully laid the past seasons.

“We just have to work as a team, and we have to gel, because Bella [Belen’s] time sa NU as tapos na, ‘yong era nya matagal na proseso ‘yon. Again, we will start from scratch, but it isn’t new but we will start again as champions,” said Diego.

“I don’t feel like I’m new, I’ve been with them before, I’m excited to share the court with everyone and defend the title this season,” added Diego, who succeeded Sherwin Meneses’ role during off season.

The Lady Bulldogs start their campaign on Sunday, Feb. 15, against the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses at 3 p.m. following the 1 p.m. match between the Adamson Lady Falcons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles. Their men’s counterparts clash in the morning matches.

The University of the Philippines Maroons and the University of the East Lady Warriors raise the curtain on Saturday at 1 p.m., followed by the 3 p.m. clash between the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws and last season’s bridesmaids De La Salle Lady Spikers.

Shaira Jardio and Vange Alinsug, who shared the Finals MVP last season, banner NU this time with fresh faces that include promising rookie and juniors’ star Sam Cantada.

The 18-year-old Cantada is one of the rising stars that is expected to bring fire in the already competitive UAAP women’s volley joust.

“Siguro po ngayon grabe ‘yong pressure sakin, kasi first year ko and makakalaban ko mga college na po, pero hindi naman sya sobrang hirap kung iisa lang po kami sa court,” said Cantada.

“Okay naman po ‘yong chemistry namin, everyone is trying their best… ‘yon din po ‘yong goal. ‘Di naman po mawawala ‘yong pressure… pero ready naman po kami i-overcome ‘yon kahit ‘di sya madali,” she added.

Meanwhile, the NU Bulldogs led by Buds Buddin begin their four-peat quest against UST also this Sunday.

“We really prepared for this season, ready na po ulit kami i-defend ‘yong title namin and this would be an exciting season for all the teams,” said head coach Dante Alinsunurin.