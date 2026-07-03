VP Sara’s defense team ready for July 6 impeachment trial

By Merlina Hernando Malipot

Vice President Sara Duterte’s legal team said they are fully prepared for the Senate impeachment trial set to begin on July 6, stressing that they have been anticipating the proceedings since 2023 and have built their defense strategy over the past year.

Defense spokesperson Atty. Michael Poa explained that Duterte may personally attend the trial if her presence becomes necessary, but her lawyers will advise her based on developments during the hearings.

“Kung kinakailangan, it will depend on the course of the trial,” Poa said, noting that the Vice President listens to her team’s counsel while continuing to perform her duties.

Poa emphasized that the defense is ready to respond to the prosecution’s case, even hinting at the possibility of presenting “surprise witnesses” depending on how the evidence unfolds.

The defense has listed 90 witnesses in its pre-trial brief, though Poa said not all may be called.

“The burden is upon the prosecution to make their case first. For the defense, depending on what they present, that’s the time we determine what we need to present,” he explained.

The Senate impeachment court has allotted 92 trial days, with 62 dates for House prosecutors and 30 for Duterte’s defense.

Poa said the team is awaiting the pre-trial order but confirmed that the July 6 opening date remains unchanged.

Despite the looming trial, Poa said Duterte remains in good spirits, having anticipated the possibility of impeachment as early as 2023.

He added that her foresight allowed her to form a defense team well ahead of time, giving her confidence in their readiness.