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‘Sowi’ not sorry: Korean assaults Pinay partner in Las Piñas

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Jean Fernando

Police in Las Piñas City arrested a Korean man identified as “Sowi,” 39, after he assaulted his 24-year-old Filipina partner during a heated argument on Wednesday, July 2.

Las Piñas Police chief Col. Fermin Armendarez said the confrontation began when the victim discovered a video on Sowi’s mobile phone showing him with another woman inside a hotel.

The discovery sparked a quarrel that escalated into violence, with the suspect repeatedly slapping the victim.

When the victim attempted to escape, Sowi allegedly chased her and struck her on the head multiple times with his mobile phone.

Concerned residents who witnessed the incident sought help from barangay watchmen, who quickly arrested the suspect and turned him over to Las Piñas Police Substation 4.

Sowi is now under the custody of the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) and faces charges under Republic Act No. 9262, the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

 

 

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