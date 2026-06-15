Teen girl found dead, naked inside gov’t building

KASIBU, Nueva Vizcaya – A 14-year-old girl was discovered lifeless inside the Information Center Tourism Building in Barangay Capisaan on Saturday afternoon, June 13.

Her family found her sprawled on the floor of the comfort room, naked from the waist down, bloodied, and with a nylon belt tightly wrapped around her neck.

According to police, the victim’s sister had been searching for her since early morning.

At around 6 a.m., she traced her to the building, noticing her shoes near the audio-visual room.

When she tried to enter, their male cousin quickly shut and locked the door, preventing her from going inside.

Hours later, at about 2 p.m., the sister returned with their mother to continue the search. It was then that they discovered the horrifying scene inside the restroom.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead due to asphyxia from strangulation.

Authorities identified the suspect as the victim’s 17-year-old male relative, classified as a Child in Conflict with the Law (CICL).

With the assistance of his father—who is the victim’s mother’s brother—the suspect was tracked down at his grandfather’s remote residence in Barangay Dine, a location accessible only after nearly three hours of walking.

The suspect is now under the custody of Kasibu police, his parents, and representatives from the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), pending further investigation.

Police noted that the family struggled to seek help because of poor cellular signal in the area and a power outage during the incident.

A follow-up investigation is ongoing.