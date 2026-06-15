Bimby Aquino, Ryzza Mae Dizon: Next AlDub?

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

No need to look for a “Juan for All, All for Juan” moment, because “Eat Bulaga” may have just delivered one of its most talked-about kilig surprises this week.

Fans and Dabarkads were quick to react after childhood friends Bimby Aquino and Ryzza Mae Dizon reunited on the noontime show on Friday, June 12, leaving viewers wondering if a new love team could be quietly taking shape.

The reunion was originally meant to be part of Ryzza Mae’s 21st birthday celebration. Instead, it turned into a segment filled with teasing, nostalgic memories, and unexpected chemistry that instantly drew comparisons to the AlDub phenomenon of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza.

After years of no contact, Bimby made a surprise appearance to personally greet his former “My Little Bossing” co-star.

The studio erupted with excitement as he recalled their shared memories from when they were child actors, including the now-viral “first kiss” story during a film shoot, which he jokingly described as an accident.

“Those were one of the happiest times of my life talaga,” Bimby shared, as he reflected on their childhood days together.

Things escalated further when he expressed a heartfelt wish: “Sana maibalik natin ang dati. Our friendship dati. Kasi ‘di ba, we lost contact, ‘di ba?”

The crowd could not contain their reactions as hosts and audience members teased the pair, sensing undeniable chemistry between them.

Adding fuel to the excitement, Bimby playfully said, “Kung hindi man maging tayo, ninong ako…”

As if that were not enough, he also surprised Ryzza Mae with a luxury Tiffany & Co. necklace, sending the studio into louder cheers.

Whether this was simply a heartfelt reunion or the early signs of a new love team remains unclear. But one thing is certain: Dabarkads are watching closely, and comparisons to the iconic AlDub tandem have already begun.